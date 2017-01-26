Sports Update for Thursday, January 26, 2017

In high school basketball this evening the Camden High JVs will be at home to take on Fairfield Central. The girl’s game will start at 6pm with the boy’s game following.

The North Central boys and girls JV basketball teams will host Lee Central this evening.

The Lugoff-Elgin JVs travel to Hartsville this evening. The girl’s game will start at 6pm with the boy’s game following.

Catch the next Clemson men’s basketball game against Pittsburgh this Saturday on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 11:30am. Saturday the U.S.C. Gamecock men’s basketball team will take on Missouri on Startime 1590. Airtime is 8pm.