Lugoff Fire-Rescue Douses Mobile Home Fire

Lugoff Fire crews were dispatched on Tuesday January 24, 2017 around 9:00 AM for a reported mobile home fire on Linde Lane in Lugoff off of SC Highway 12. A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Lugoff Battalion 1, Engine 7, and Ladder 10 arrived to fine moderate smoke coming from the left side of the mobile home with flames showing inside the rooms. Lugoff crews quickly deployed attack lines and stopped the progression of the fire while a second Lugoff crew searched the home for any occupants to rescue. No one was found to be home at the time of the fire. Major damaged was caused by the fire, heat, and smoke throughout the mobile home but some belongings were still salvageable. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to secure weapons found inside the home as the owner could not be located prior to crews leaving. The Lugoff Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and crews returned to the home with the owner a few hours after leaving the scene around 11:30 AM. Lugoff Squad 8, Rescue 8, Marshal 1, and Engine 8 also responded to the incident to provide water and manpower. The Kershaw County Chapter of the American Red Cross provided assistance to the owner. There were no injuries from the fire.

“Most older mobile homes like the one in this fire are total losses well before our firefighters arrive to these incidents. Our crews did an exceptional job of getting to the scene and controlling the rapidly spreading fire saving some of the home and its contents for the owner. This speaks well for the professional abilities of our firefighters and how well they perform under pressure. We are thankful no one was home or trapped in this fire” Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated.