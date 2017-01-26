KershawHealth Recognized by MUSC Health for Exceptional Care of Stroke Patients

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has recognized KershawHealth Medical Center as a member of the 2016 Under 50 Minute tPA Club. This distinction honors the dedication and commitment of the hospital’s team (particularly in the Emergency Department) for the exceptional care of stroke patients. KershawHealth Medical Center is a Telestroke partner site with MUSC Health.

Dr. Christine Holmstedt, D.O., who serves as MUSC’s Medical Director of Telestroke and the Comprehensive Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center said, “This is the second year that MUSC Health has had the privilege to give out awards to our Telestroke partner sites. The award KershawHealth received is in recognition for their fastest Door-To-Needle time for the care of an acute stroke patient in the 2016 calendar year. Alteplase, the only medication approved in the care of acute stroke patients, is a time sensitive medication. We work with our partner sites to provide treatment to eligible patients within the time windows approved by the FDA and the AHA/ASA. The gold standard for care with Alteplase is for eligible patients to receive the medication within 60 minutes of presenting to the hospital. This year, KershawHealth was given the Under 50 Minute Award. We are very excited to recognize them in this achievement.”