Sports Update for Friday, January 27, 2017

In high school basketball tonight the Lugoff-Elgin varsity boys and girls teams will host Hartsville. You can hear the games on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 5:45pm.

In other high school basketball games tonight the Camden High varsity will be at home to take on Fairfield Central. The girls game will start at 6pm and the boys game will follow.

The Lugoff-Elgin wrestlers will be competing in the South Carolina Duals Playoffs Saturday in Walhalla starting at 9am. Other teams taking part include Abbeville, Belton Honea Path and Pickens.

Saturday it’s college basketball action as the Clemson Tigers face off against Pittsburgh. Airtime on KOOL 102.7 is 11:30 Saturday morning.