Columbia Man Killed in Sunday Morning Accident in Kershaw County

A Columbia man was killed early Sunday morning in an accident that took place on I-20 in Kershaw County. Kershaw county coroner David West said that thirty year old Jonathan Hubbard of Columbia was killed in a single vehicle accident that took place on the eastbound lane of I-20 near the 601 exit. West said the accident took place shortly before four o’clock Sunday morning. West said that Hubbard was thrown from his vehicle after it flipped several times and that he died of massive head trauma. West said Hubbard was not wearing a seat belt. West adding that this is the fourth traffic fatality of 2017 in Kershaw County. Sunday morning’s accident is under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.