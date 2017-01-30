Sports Update for Monday, January 30, 2017

In high school basketball Friday night the Camden High girls lost a close one to Fairfield Central 46 to 43. The Camden High boys also lose a close one to Fairfield Central 60 to 52.

Friday evening in high school basketball Lugoff-Elgin varsity girls lost to Hartsville while the Camden boys defeated Hartsville 89 to 80.

North Central, Lugoff-Elgin and Camden’s varsity boys and girls basketball teams will be in action Tuesday evening. North Central will host Cheraw and Lugoff-Elgin will host Darlington. Camden will host Chester and you can hear the boys and girls games on KOOL 102.7with airtime set for 5:45pm Tuesday evening.