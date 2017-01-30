Potential Shooting Averted After Gang Member Arrested with Stolen Pistol

On January 29, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christian Pierre Greene (26) who lives on Roy Truesdell Rd. in Lugoff and charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a stolen pistol.

At about 8:30pm on January 29, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Hallmark Apartments located on Roy Truesdell Rd. in Lugoff. The deputies were dispatched following a report from a citizen who overheard conversation between several males in which they were talking about shooting up an apartment. Arriving deputies observed 8-10 male subjects standing in front of an apartment. When asked if anyone had any weapons they all replied no.

Upon a patdown search of the young men, Christian Greene was found to be in possession of a fully loaded .40 cal. Ruger pistol. An NCIC check on the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen out of Lexington County. Greene stated that he had bought the weapon from an unknown person in Columbia, but that he didn’t know it was stolen.

“Were any of these men actually going to shoot up someone’s apartment,” asked Sheriff Matthews. “We don’t really know, but whether or not Greene was going to, he won’t now. Thankfully a concerned citizen tipped us off and we were able to remove an armed gang member from our county, at least for the time being. As is too often the case, we and the community ask ourselves, “Why is this dangerous man still out on the streets.”

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, several recent arrests of known gang members who are convicted felons and who are caught in possession of stolen handguns are being reviewed by federal authorities for likely federal prosecution. Due to a recent dramatic increase in gang activity in Kershaw County, KCSO investigators are joining with investigators in the Midlands Gang Task Force and ATF in an attempt to disrupt gang activity in Kershaw County before it gets further established.

Greene was placed under arrest and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Greene is a documented “Bloods” gang member. He has been previously arrested for kidnapping( multiple arrests), armed robbery with a deadly weapon (multiple arrests), strong armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, assault with a concealed weapon, burglary, trespassing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.