KERSHAW COUNTYCOUNCIL APPROVES CCTC CONSTRUCTION BID

At the January 24th Kershaw County Council Meeting, County Council unanimously approved the construction bid for the new Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) building. The bid was awarded to EDCON, Inc. from Peak, South Carolina for $7,060,000.

The new construction will be the second CCTC building located at the Kershaw County Campus near Exit 98 at Interstate 20. “Kershaw County Council, with the support of Senator Sheheen, is steadily realizing its aim in Vision 2030: Open for Business with a Trained and Ready Workforce! We are excited to see construction begin,” stated County Chairman Julian Burns. “Expanding our CCTC campus will bring jobs and skills for exciting new business expansion.”

With a completion deadline of December 2017, CCTC students will start classes in the new building in January 2018. “We have spoken to EDCON and they will begin working on the project this week,” said County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “Kershaw County is making a positive statement as we invest in projects, like the CCTC campus expansion, that will produce huge dividends for our county’s future.”

Additional classroom space for the college as well as an economic development wing to include incubation/training space are included in the design. “Through the construction of the new CCTC building, we continue to prove to prospective companies that we have a vibrant plan for our community and its growth,” said Kershaw County Economic Development Director Peggy McLean. “We will not only be able to tell them about our training opportunities, but actually show them how we can take care of their workforce needs.”