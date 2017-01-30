7 Arrested on Narcotics Charges Following 2 Month Investigation

On January 27, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested:

Jeffery Joe (39) whose last known address is on Beaver Dam Rd. Camden Noel Missouri (26) whose last known address is on Cleveland School Rd. Camden William Kitt (46) whose last known address is on Brewer Springs Rd. Camden Terry Moore (38) whose last known address is on Horse Head Rd. Lugoff Jeffrey Halley (39) whose last known address is on West Vaco Rd. Camden Shamsud-Din Ali Samuel (40) whose last known address is in Ridgeway, SC Unekeith Burriss (40) whose last known address is on Egypt Rd. Camden

Acting on citizen complaints as well as other information, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators began focusing their efforts on drug activities at the Deluxe Inn located on E. Dekalb St. in Camden. Over the period of several months undercover buys of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and pills were made. Additionally, over several months numerous individuals were arrested after they were observed leaving certain rooms at the Deluxe Inn and were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, during the early morning hours of January 27, 2017 narcotics investigators were assisted by a team of additional deputies as they executed search warrants on 5 different rooms at the Deluxe Inn. Investigators seized quantities of heroin, meth, crack, marijuana and pills for which they obtained 24 warrants charging all of the above with some level of possession of different narcotics. They also served 22 warrants for distribution of narcotics on Joe, Kitt, Moore, Halley, Samuel and Burriss. Deputies also seized a significant quantity of stolen property that was likely traded for drugs.

The above listed individuals were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where all but Halley remain in jail on bond. Joe and Samuel are already out on bond for previous drug arrests and bond revocation proceedings on them are forthcoming. All but Missouri have significant criminal histories.