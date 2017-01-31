Sports Update for Tuesday, January 31, 2017

North Central, Lugoff-Elgin and Camden’s varsity boys and girls basketball teams will be in action this evening. North Central will host Cheraw and Lugoff-Elgin will host Darlington. Camden will host Chester and you can hear the boys and girls games on KOOL 102.7with airtime set for 5:45pm this evening.

Five Kershaw County high school football players will sign grants in aid to college Wednesday. Rahmel Burton, Elliott Campbell, Cedric Cunningham, Adam Rowson and Jo Jo Watson will ink their names to paper to play football in college.