Fugitive Gang Member from New Jersey Arrested with Stolen Checks

On January 30, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daion Ali Bowers (31) who claims that his local address is on Farrow Rd. Columbia and charged him with being in possession of stolen checks. He is also a fugitive from New Jersey.

At about 4:15 pm on January 30, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Bowers for speeding 25mph over the speed limit in Lugoff. When the deputy ran a DL check on Bowers it was revealed that he was wanted out of the State of New Jersey for a federal probation violation and that he was a documented “Blood” gang member. Also travelling with Bowers were three additional male subjects, one of whom admitted that he was also a “Blood.”

“Recent arrests and interaction with “Blood” gang members in Kershaw County is not what we normally see and is somewhat troubling,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “We will aggressively deal with this problem so that it does not become the norm here.”

The vehicle in which the men were riding was a rental car that had been rented in Greenwood, SC and was being operated by Bowers. A subsequent search of the car revealed 11 checks that had been stolen from 5 individuals in Kershaw and Richland counties. It is believed that they had been taken from mailboxes. Investigators also found $225 worth of prepaid VISA cards and about $1500.00 worth of merchandise still in its original packages.

Investigators determined that Bowers was the one in possession of the checks and merchandise and he was charged accordingly. The other men were identified and released. New Jersey authorities have indicated that they will travel to SC to extradite him back to New Jersey once his current legal problems in South Carolina are adjudicated.

Investigators believe that one of the stolen checks was taken from a mailbox in the Pepperidge community of Kershaw County and that the remaining checks were stolen from mailboxes in Columbia, Irmo and Richland County. KCSO investigators have notified investigators from those areas who are handling the thefts in their respective jurisdictions.

Bowers has previously been arrested for financial card transaction theft, wire fraud, unlawful possession of a handgun and “certain bullets” in New Jersey. He was arrested by the FBI in New Jersey for fraud by wire for which he is currently on federal probation. He has also been arrested in Columbia and Lexington County in 2016 for financial transaction card theft.

Bowers remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center at this time.