Sports Update for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Tuesday evening in high school basketball the Camden Lady Bulldogs defeated Chester 41 to 28 while the Camden High boys were defeated by Chester 61 to 47. The Lugoff-Elgin Lady Demons fell to Darlington 74 to 39 while the Lugoff-Elgin boys picked up their second straight win defeating Darlington 52 to 46.

Five Kershaw County high school football players will sign grants in aid to college this morning. Rahmel Burton, Elliott Campbell, Cedric Cunningham, Adam Rowson and Jo Jo Watson will ink their names to paper to play football in college.

Thursday in high school basketball the Camden JV boys and girls will host Indian Land with the girl’s game tipping off at 5:30pm. The North Central JVs will be on the road to Buford with the girls game starting at 6pm and the boys game following.