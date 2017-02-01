Woman with Lengthy Arrest Record Leads Deputies on High Speed Pursuit

At about 1:30am on the morning of February 1, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies became engaged in a high speed pursuit reaching speeds of 115 mph through Kershaw and Lee counties. Subsequent to that pursuit deputies arrested Patricia Stradford Reed (56) who lives on Lafayette Way in Camden and charged her with failure to stop for a blue light (2nd offense), driving left of center and possession of an open container of beer or wine in a moving vehicle.

“Patricia Reed is not your typical 56 year old woman,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Her arrest record dates back to 1978 and the pursuit that she led deputies on was grossly irresponsible and dangerous. Our legislature is looking at increasing the penalties for failure to stop for a blue light and this chase is the very reason for that.”

During the early morning hours of February 1, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a van being driven on US1 in east Camden as it travelled across the center line of the highway. The deputy activated his blue lights and the driver of the car, later determined to be Reed, pulled into a convenience store gas station and stopped. The deputy observed 4 individuals in the van as he approached it on foot. Suddenly Reed drove off and while doing so an unidentified subject jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving.

The deputy recognized the van to be the same one that he had attempted to stop a week previously. The deputy was also aware that Reed, whom he expected to be the driver of the van, was wanted out of Richland County. Reed fled from the deputy through rural parts of Kershaw County into Lee County, at times reaching speeds of 115mph. The chase lasted for nearly 22 minutes and ended when Reed turned down a dead end road where she was taken into custody. Two other occupants in the vehicle were identified and released as there were no charges on them.

Reed has a previous arrest for failure to stop for a blue light and will also be charged with failure to stop for a blue light in an incident that occurred in late January in which the pursuit was called off by officers when it became too dangerous.

Reed has previously been arrested for grand larceny, disorderly conduct, petty larceny (multiple charges), shoplifting (numerous charges), resisting arrest (multiple charges), trespassing after notice, larceny under $50, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to render aid, reckless driving, assault and battery, criminal domestic violence, possession of stolen goods (multiple offenses), furnishing contraband to county prisoners, simple possession of marijuana (multiple offenses), hit and run, multiple traffic offenses, criminal conspiracy, failure to appear, possession with intent to distribute drugs, driving under suspension, escape attempt, possession of crack, DUI (4th offense), transport/ possess/ consumption/sale of alcohol, failure to stop for a blue light, assault and battery (3rd degree), giving false information and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

Reed remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.