Lugoff Fire-Rescue Receives Community Donation

Firefighters at Lugoff Fire-Rescue received a $500 donation from the Lugoff Optimist Club towards the purchase of a new inflatable fire prevention obstacle course. This new obstacle course is part of the Department’s fire prevention outreach focused on kids and youth in the community. This inflatable will be 72 feet long and will be customized with Lugoff Fire-Rescue logos and messages demonstrating to kids and youth how to escape home fires and crawl low if trapped in smoke. Members of the Lugoff Optimist Club were on hand for the check presentation on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Lugoff Fire-Rescue Headquarters station.

“We can come up with the best ideas and outreaches as the fire department, but they do very little without the help and support of the community. Our community support in Lugoff is superior to that of many, many communities in the country and we do not take that for granted. Members of our community, churches, businesses, and community organizations continuously provide support for our fire, rescue, and education mission here in Lugoff and there are no words to truly thank everyone for what we receive. The Lugoff Optimist Club again demonstrated this support by helping us meet our goal for this very worthwhile fire safety project of which we are very excited to launch soon” Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated.

The Lugoff firefighters have now met their financial goal and have ordered the inflatable obstacle course for a delivery date in mid-March. Donations from local businesses, a $4600 grant from International Paper in Eastover, and a $3,000 donation sponsored by Kershaw County Councilman Jimmy Jones approved by County Council coupled with this latest Lugoff Optimist Club donation allowed the firefighter’s goal to be met within just a few months. The inflatable fire safety course will be used at schools, churches, and day care centers in the Lugoff Community and may be brought to other areas of the county by Lugoff staff as requested throughout the year to reach as many children and youth with fire safety messages as possible. Lugoff Fire-Rescue will still accept donations for all fire prevention activities by businesses, individuals, churches, and community groups by sending donations to Lugoff Fire Department 892 Highway 1 South Lugoff, SC 29078 or by calling the Lugoff Fire Marshal Will Catoe at 803-530-5076. The Department’s website is www.lugofffire.com.