PORTION OF LUGOFF’S WHITEHEAD ROAD TO BE PAVED BEGINNING SPRING 2017

The Kershaw County Transportation Commission has scheduled a portion of Whitehead Road, between Wildwood Lane and US Highway 1, in Lugoff to be paved as early as this spring. The County’s Transportation Commission approved the paving project as a direct response to the heavy amount of traffic that portion of the road receives from the public’s use of the Kershaw County West Wateree Recreation Complex and the County’s 24-hour staffed EMS station. “Currently, this portion of Whitehead Road is a dirt road,” stated Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “Our Public Works Department has worked tirelessly to maintain its current state, but the road’s demand is significant and warrants paving. This improvement will ease travel for the community and our first responders.”

With an expected completion time of six months, traffic specific to the project portion of Whitehead Road will be limited to residents only. Kershaw County will continue to update residents and businesses about the Whitehead Road project as additional information is provided.