Convicted Felon/Career Criminal Arrested for Assaulting 16 Yr. Old on School Bus

On February 1, 2017 two Kershaw County Sheriff’s office investigators arrested Karl Vernon Williams (36) who lives on Bunker Hill Rd. Elgin, SC on warrants charging him with interfering with the operation of a school bus, disturbing schools and assault and battery (3rd degree).

On January 31, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy took a report from the parent of a 16 year old male Lugoff-Elgin High School student who reported that an adult male had come onto the school bus in which her son was riding and assaulted him. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Karl Williams from video footage that was taken on the school bus.

Deputies were able to make contact with Williams at which time they advised him that they had warrants for his arrest. He stated that he would turn himself in, but that he did not have a ride. At about 3:15pm on February 1, 2017 deputies met Williams at a residence on Smyrna Rd. where they took him into custody.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, the school bus incident was the result of a confrontation between the 16 year old male victim and the daughter of Williams’ girlfriend. “Williams decided to take the matter into his own hands and when the school bus stopped to drop off the female, he boarded the bus, assaulted the male victim and left.”

Karl Williams was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he was released on a $2,436.50 bond set by Magistrate Darrell Drakeford.