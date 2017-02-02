Few Enters 5th District Congressional Race

Kershaw county resident Sheri Few has entered the race to fill the seat of fifth district congressman mick mulvaney, who has been nominated to be the director of the federal office of management and budget. Few is a founder of south carolina parents involved in education, which opposes the common core educational standards. In 2014 few was a candidate in the nine way republican primary race for south carolina superintendent of education. Few has said she considers the fifth disrtict congressional race as a continuation of her fight against common core. Few also said she wants to work to strengthen america’s military.