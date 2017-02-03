LEHS Band Director Price inducted into the SCMEA Hall of Fame

Price is honored for his selection in the SCMEA Hall of Fame by SCMEA President Lisa Rayner.

Lugoff-Elgin High School (LEHS) band director Glenn Price was the only person inducted into the South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA) Hall of Fame Friday.

“This is an honor most deserving, as Mr. Price has given LEHS and its students one of the best music programs in the state, not just for a year or one decade, but for multiple decades,” said LEHS Principal Worth Thomasson. “We are so proud that we have been fortunate enough to call him ours for so long, and we are so glad that he is receiving such recognition for his lifelong work and dedication.”

Price has taught in the Kershaw County School District for the past 43 years plus one additional year in North Carolina. He was a 2005 inductee into the SC Band Directors Association (SCBDA) Hall of Fame and is also a member in the Hall of Fame for Phi Beta Mu (Theta Chapter).

“Mr. Price is truly one of the most honest and caring people in the world,” said LEHS student Simranjit Singh. “The 40 plus years he’s spent teaching wasn’t ever for the glory or fame, and it certainly wasn’t for the money. He teaches because it’s his passion and because he loves band students like they’re his own children.”

Fellow LEHS student Kayla Perito agrees. “Mr. Price is a wonderful band director. His love for music and the love he has for his students pushes him to be the best Being inducted into the hall of fame is long overdue, and he deserves every bit of it.”

A graduate of East Carolina University, Price is a past president of both SCBDA and SCMEA. He has chaired the SCBDA Marching Committee and the group’s Adjudication Committee. During his tenure as SCBDA President, region lines were redrawn to reflect state population growth and shifts as well as to give flexibility for the future.

Price has hosted numerous SCBDA events at LEHS including the State Marching Band Championships, Concert Festival and Region Band Clinics. LEHS won the 1981 AA State Marching Band Championships.

It was during his presidency that the SCBDA logo and tag line “Music is Instrumental to Success” were developed, and he was also responsible for the creation of the updated logo for SCMEA.

Price was instrumental in founding the Hundred Percent Club where persons could donate a hundred cents to music education in South Carolina. Proceeds from the club were used to create a professional advocacy video called “Music Lasts a Lifetime,” which was distributed statewide. An article published in the January 2010 edition of School Band and Orchestra featured an interview with Price talking about music education advocacy in South Carolina.

Colleagues across the state appreciate his talents. Former Camden High band director Pat Wylie said, “As he approaches his retirement, long after he became eligible, and many of his contemporaries have long since put down their batons, Glenn continues to serve us all as friend, colleague, mentor, innovator and consummate music educator.”