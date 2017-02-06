KCSO Launches “Name our New Kershaw County K9

With the wagging tail of a waiting dog, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews announced a new program today to have Kershaw County elementary-aged school children to help the Sheriff’s Office name its new K9 officer.

“The community helped us be able to buy this highly-trained officer and what better way to name her, than with the help of the community’s children,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

In the Fall of 2016, beloved Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) K9 Officer “Mali” died due to a rare disease. Mali worked with KCSO Deputy Justin Spivey. K9s are highly trained and expensive law enforcement assets. Sheriff Jim Matthews used social media and asked the public to donate money to help buy a replacement. Donors could give through the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. In less than a month supporters donated more than $8,000 allowing the KCSO to order a new dog. Deputy Spivey picked up his new “partner” the week of January 16, 2017.

“Name our New Kershaw County K9” will run from Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 – Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 when a winner will be announced during a surprise visit of the K9 to the winner’s elementary school, or home school classroom. The KCSO is working with the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) to help spread the word.

“Our schools enjoy a great partnership with local law enforcement,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “This contest is an exciting opportunity for our students to use their creative skills in a meaningful way.”

“We are looking for creative names for this female officer. The winner will get to meet the new KCSO K9 in a surprise celebration,” said Matthews.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

In writing, students should suggest a name for our new K9 and why that name was chosen.

Please include the student’s name, a contact phone number and where he or she attends school (whether it be public school, private school, home school, etc.)

Suggestions may be emailed to the Sheriff’s Foundation at KCSF911@gmail.com or mailed to the Foundation at PO Box 664, Camden, SC 29021.

DEADLINE for participating: Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 5:00 pm.

A special community committee will select the winning entry, and the winner will be notified the week of February 20th.

The winner will be photographed with the KCSO K9, and the photograph will be shared online/via the media.

LINK TO VIDEO

Here is a link to video of the new KCSO K9 and Deputy Justin Spivey. https://tinyurl.com/hxwyfd9