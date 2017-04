Show Court ridden by Englishman Michaelo¬†Mitchell was the winner of the 85th running of The Mullikin Law Firm Carolina Cup at the Springdale Race Course in Camden. The winning time over the Springdale Race Course was three minutes, 56.80 seconds. ¬†Show Court winning by seven lengths. Saturday’s win was the first in the United States for Mitchell. In 2015 Mitchell won the New Zealand riding championship. Show Court is owned by Mark Buyck.