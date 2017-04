Due to forecasted inclement weather this afternoon, all Kershaw County School District (KCSD) afterschool programs and activities are canceled for today, Monday, April 3. This includes all afterschool care programs as well as sports, clubs and extracurricular activities

The safety of KCSD students and staff is our highest priority. This afternoon’s weather forecast predicts high winds and heavy rain in our area. KCSD appreciates the cooperation of its families with this change in schedule.