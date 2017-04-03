Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County Announces Winners of Youth Arts Month Exhibition

— The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) announces the winners of the 2017 “You Gotta Have Art” Youth Arts Month Exhibition. This juried exhibition is an annual event in partnership with the Kershaw County School District (KCSD.) Students’ work were submitted by participating schools’ K-12 art teachers. Awards were distributed during the opening reception which was held in conjunction with the youth play, Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids. The artwork was judged by local artists Jack Pierce and Brian Pierce, who chose first through third place winners, along with honorable mentions. The winning pieces (with the exception of any 3D pieces) will travel throughout the county as the 2017 Traveling Art Exhibition. The Traveling Art Exhibition concludes with a stop at the State House in Columbia.

This year’s winners are:

Patrick Minihane (Mt. Pisgah Elementary;) Hank Thompkins (Camden Elementary;) Savannah LaVasser (Camden Elementary;) Ja’Niyah Hollis-Baskins (Camden Elementary) Peyton Sims (Mt. Pisgah Elementary;) Kennedie Qualls (Lugoff Elementary;) Regan Hill (Lugoff Elementary;) Maddie Tilton (Midway Elementary;) William Carter (Midway Elementary;) Jennifer Sutherland (North Central Middle;) Henry Green (Camden Middle;) Wade Thomas Lemonds (Leslie M. Stover Middle School, Cassandra Y. Mickle;) Jimena Noyola (Grade 7, North Central Middle;) Hailey Scarborough (Camden Middle;) Robert Keen (Camden Middle;) Katie Flowers (Lugoff-Elgin High;) Giensa Moreira (Lugoff-Elgin Highs;) Katelyn Ramold (Lugoff-Elgin High;) Anna Cooper (Lugoff-Elgin High;) Garrett Lawson (Camden High;) Desmon Rush (Lugoff-Elgin High;) and Rachel Barnett (Lugoff-Elgin High;) Four of the winning pieces were considered 3D and due to the fragility of the work, these pieces will not travel: Molly Mohr (Blaney Elementary;) Carlos Vidal (Leslie M. Stover Middle;) Bre Tomlin (North Central Middle;) and Daisy Noyola (North Central High.)

This year’s Honorable Mentions were: Faithlynn Kossman, Mallory Phillips, Charlie Horton, Serenity Williams, Cauthen Branham, Kendall Potter, Makaylee Catoe, Jayda Brace, Caitlyn Tobias, Clay Caudill, Stacey Knight, Torrence Cabbagestalk, Hudson Jay, Ewan Flek, Asya Leonard, Faever Stuckey, Angelina Spinelli, Sasha Echevarria, Anna Cooper, Shiloh Ray, Ginesa Moreira, Bryce Lail, Taylor Roberts, Emma Josey, Daisy Noyola, Trey Stevens, Montana Rush, and Will Warnock.