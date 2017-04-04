Early Dismissal For Kershaw County Schools Wednesday

Due to forecasted inclement weather and with an abundance of caution, Kershaw County School District schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, April 5.

Early dismissal means that ATEC and elementary schools will close at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:15 a.m. and high schools at 11:30 a.m. Three- and four-year-old students in half-day programs will not attend. School offices and the district office will close at 1:30 p.m.

Both breakfast and lunch will be served. The lunch menu will be changed to accommodate the early release. Students will be served pizzas or calzones with fruit and milk.

All April 5 afterschool and evening activities and programs including PEP, Boys and Girls Clubs, sports practices and events, adult education classes and the evening TABE test, meetings and other extracurricular activities are also canceled.

The safety of KCSD students and staff is the school district’s priority. KCSD appreciates the cooperation of its families with this change in schedule.