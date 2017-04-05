Duke Energy Special Weather Statement (Wednesday, 9:30am)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Duke Energy Carolinas Service Area this afternoon as a warm front lifts northward across the area. A few strong to severe storms are not out of the question. There should be a lull in precipitation later today into this evening, but then a much greater threat for severe weather comes tonight as a strong cold front sweeps across the region. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and likely a few tornados. Widespread to significant power outages are likely overnight, with the greatest threat being across the southern half of our Service Area. Latest model guidance suggests these storms will move across Upstate SC around 11pm, the I-77 corridor around 1am and the I-95 corridor around 3am. However, this timing will depend on the evolution of storms this afternoon across Alabama and Georgia.

These storms will move off the coast tomorrow morning, then very windy conditions will develop across the Duke Energy Carolinas Service Area, leading to additional scattered to widespread power outages on Thursday. For the higher elevations, look for sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph persisting through Friday evening. For the Piedmont, winds will be sustained 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds should subside somewhat Thursday night, but it will remain breezy through Friday.

Quiet weather for the weekend.