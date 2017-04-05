Senators Graham and Scott Sponsoring Resolution to Honor Larry Doby

South Carolina’s two U.S. senators are co-sponsoring legislation to honor Camden native Larry Doby, who was the first African-American to play baseball in the American League. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are sponsoring a resolution to award a congressional gold medal to Doby as part of the 70th anniversary of Doby becoming a member of the Cleveland Indians in 1947. Doby joined the Indians eleven weeks after Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in the National League’s Brookland Dodgers. Doby was born in Camden in 1923 and later moved to New Jersey. Doby played for thirteen years in the major leagues. He was later manager of the Chicago White Sox. Doby passed away in 2003.