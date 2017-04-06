School Board Receives Preliminary Budget

Kershaw County School board members were presented preliminary information Tuesday night regarding the district budget for the fiscal year which will begin in July. The preliminary budget comes to over $81.2 million- that’s a 3.1% increase over the current district budget. Dr. Frank Morgan, school superintendent says factors impacting the budget include a projected increase of around a hundred students. Morgan added that the preliminary budget assumes no increase in local millage. Later this month the district will hold a series of public meetings to discuss and learn about public feeling regarding the proposed spending plan. Morgan said the goal is to have a final budget approved by mid-may.