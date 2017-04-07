Kershaw County School District to Hold Budget Meetings

Kershaw County School District employees and the local community are invited to learn more about the school district’s 2017-18 budget and provide feedback. Superintendent Frank Morgan and Chief Financial Officer Donnie Wilson will hold a series of meetings across the county to explain the budget proposal, answer questions and receive suggestions.

“These meetings are a great way for persons to receive information on the school district’s budget situation for 2017-18,” Morgan said. “In addition to our presentation, we always welcome questions and recommendations. It’s a wonderful opportunity for dialogue about one of our most important subjects.”

Morgan said meetings are being held in the three geographic locations of the county so that persons can attend at least one of them. Meetings for employees begin at 3:30 p.m. and those for the public start at 7 p.m. on these dates: