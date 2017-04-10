ATEC STUDENTS WIN TECHNOLOGY HONORS AT STATE CONFERENCE

ATEC students Brianna Scott, Madison Locklear, Alex Greenwood, Jeff Henry and Camron Poushky display their trophies won at the state Technology Student Association competition held April 1 in Myrtle Beach. They were accompanied by their advisor and program instructor Jeff Gaylor.

Students in the Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) mechatronics and honors pre-engineering programs placed among the best in the state at the recent S.C. Technology Student Association (SCTSA) skills competition.

Madison Locklear, Brianna Scott and Alex Greenwood took second place in structural design and engineering. Jeff Henry and Camron Poushky placed third. Locklear also placed third in Computer-aided Design (CAD) 3D engineering competition. All five students will advance to national finals competition this summer in Orlando, FL.

This is the second year students in ATEC’s chapter of TSA have participated in the state conference competition. Their advisor and program instructor is Jeff Gaylor. “I am very proud of these students,” says Gaylor. “They worked hard on mastering these skills and did an excellent job of representing ATEC.”

ATEC director Gordon Morris says the students’ performance is reflective of how far ATEC’s mechatronics and honors pre-engineering programs have come. “We started offering mechatronics two years ago and honors pre-engineering this year. Interest in both programs is growing and Mr. Gaylor is a huge reason for that.”

Morris says ATEC hopes to add civil engineering or architectural engineering to its course offerings in future years as funding and space permit.