West Wateree Rotary Club Recognizes Scholarship Winners

The West Wateree-Lugoff Rotary Club recently awarded its annual scholarships to six Lugoff-Elgin High School seniors for outstanding accomplishments both inside and outside the classroom. Each student was awarded $1,500 and spoke at a recent club meeting about their college plans. Since 1990 the club has awarded 116 scholarships to LEHS seniors totaling $79,000, all of which was raised by club members. Shown are LEHS guidance counselor Delacie McNeice, scholarship recipients Madelyn Jackson, Katherine McClendon, Caroline Kistler, Alyssa Weems, Marley McDonnough, Sydney Kull and LEHS guidance counselor Darcella Pindar. In back are West Wateree Rotary Club scholarship committee chairman Bud Goodrich and club president John Wells. The club fundraising event for the scholarships is the Wild Game Dinner, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Old McCaskill’s Farm at 377 Cantey Lane south of Camden off U.S. 521.