WeylChem-US to invest $13 million in site expansion at Elgin facility

WeylChem US Inc., a provider of custom manufacturing and tolling services, as well as advanced intermediates and reagents, will invest more than $13 million in 2017 to expand the activities at its Elgin, SC facility.

The company will expand the production capabilities at the site as a result of a new, large, and long-term, customer tolling project. In addition, the site infrastructure and existing equipment will be improved, to enable the company to better serve the chemical industry and all customers. Work will commence in the second quarter and should be completed by the end of 2017.

“This is an extremely significant investment for Weylchem US, highlighting our commitment to growth, business diversification, our continuous drive for improved performance and, most importantly, customer satisfaction,” states CEO of WeylChem US, Philippe Robin. “Our goal is to be our partners’ Number One choice, both now and in the future, and this investment greatly helps us in achieving that,“ adds Rob Harpum, Commercial Director for the Americas.

The investment in the Elgin site occurs in the year that the company celebrates 50 years of operation at the facility.

WeylChem-US is part of the WeylChem group of companies, a platform of fine chemical companies owned by the International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG). The company specializes in developing and producing products in partnership with chemical companies from a variety of industries, including agriculture, specialty chemicals, polymers and pharmaceuticals.

About WeylChem Group of Companies:

WeylChem US is part of WeylChem Group of Companies, the fine chemicals platform of International Chemicals Investors Group. With nine companies in Europe and North America, WeylChem Group of Companies employs more than 2.200 people. The Group is a global leader in custom manufacturing of specialty chemicals and supplies its customers with a wide range of advanced intermediates and reagents for diverse applications.