County Council Passes Second Reading of Debris Ordinance

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening passed second reading of an ordinance to abate rubbish, debris, junk and other materials that could be a public nuisance and affect the general health of Kershaw County. The measure passed on a four to one vote with councilman Jimmy Jones casting the no vote. Jones said that while he supports the ordinance in general there are areas that need to be changed. County attorney Ken Dubose telling council the measure had been modified from first reading by removing derelict vehicles from the ordinance. Dubose said derelict vehicles are already covered by county zoning ordinances. Dubose also said that violations of the proposed ordinance would be civil not criminal violations. The measure faces one more reading before becoming final.