Two in Custody, Two Sought in Armed Carjacking

At about 4:00pm on April 13, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Davernier Capon Parker (19) who lives on Shorecrest Dr. in Columbia and a 16 year old female and charged them both with carjacking. Parker is also being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Two other male suspects who were involved have been identified and are being sought in connection with this incident.

“There was great cooperation today on two fronts between the KCSO and RCSD,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “At about the same time today, Richland County deputies helped us with our carjacking by their citizens and we helped them with a burglary in Richland County perpetrated by Kershaw County citizens. This kind of cooperation is critical in solving crimes by suspects who cross jurisdictional lines.”

At about 1:13am on April 13, 2017 Kershaw County 911 dispatch received a call that a man had been carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot in front of Harbor Freight in Lugoff. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area and met with the victim who provided them with a description of the four suspects, their vehicle, the firearm used and his car that they stole.

Later in the morning, KCSO investigators received information that the carjacked vehicle was located at a residence on Shorecrest Drive in Columbia. Kershaw County investigators contacted Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators and advised them of the location where the carjacked vehicle was reported to be located. Acting on that information, Richland County deputies were able to locate the stolen car at the Shorecrest Drive residence.

While waiting on a search warrant, Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators observed Parker drive away in the stolen car. They followed him as he drove to a Walmart on Garners Ferry Road where Parker worked.

In the meantime, Richland and Kershaw deputies executed a search warrant at Parker’s residence which resulted in the seizure of the 9mm handgun used in the carjacking along with the victim’s cell phone. The stolen vehicle was recovered at a Walmart store on Garners Ferry Rd. where Parker worked. Parker was taken into custody by Richland County deputies after a short foot chase as he was walking towards his residence on Shorecrest.

Investigators have been able to determine the identity of the other two males who were involved in the carjacking. Warrants are being obtained for them at this time. Parker is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. The female juvenile (who cannot be identified due to her age) is being charged as an adult. Her bond was set at $20,000.00 and she was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.

Parker has an adult arrest record that began shortly after his 17th birthday. He has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and narcotics violations.