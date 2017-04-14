Colonial Cup to be Combined with Carolina Cup

The Carolina Cup Racing Association has announced that the Marion DuPont Scott Colonial Cup races will be suspended starting this fall and that the Colonial Cup will now be combined with the Carolina Cup next spring. The decision was reached by the board of directors of the Carolina Cup Racing Association at a called meeting after this year’s Carolina Cup. The board of the Carolina Cup Racing Association made the decision because of years of low attendance and revenue for the fall race. A statement from the Carolina Cup Racing Association says combining the races will continue to honor the contributions of Marion DuPont Scott to steeplechase racing at the Springdale race course.