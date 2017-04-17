Kershaw County Special Olympics to be held Friday, April 21

Over 200 athletes from across Kershaw County will participate in Special Olympics Friday, April 21 at Camden Military Academy (CMA). Participants represent 24 Kershaw County School District (KCSD) classes and the Kershaw County Board of Special Disabilities.

A police escort will lead the buses of athletes to the event starting from the Chick-fil-A parking lot in Camden at 8:30 a.m. A Flame of Hope torch carried by athletes from KCSD high schools and law enforcement officials will join the procession at the Camden IGA at 8:45 a.m. and take a lap around the CMA track as part of the opening ceremony, which will also include the athletes reciting the Special Olympics oath, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Student athletes will participate in a variety of sporting events throughout the day including a walk/run, tennis ball throw, softball throw, standing long jump and wheelchair race. Other activities include bocce ball, bounce houses and a dance.

Lugoff-Elgin High art students will be painting faces while Jim Smith and his family will offer horse and buggy rides. LEAPS (Lugoff-Elgin Athletes Providing Service) students will be hosting a variety of games for younger students in the gym. Target volunteers will provide free bottled water and temporary airbrush tattoos. Camden Clinic of Chiropractic will offer free screenings and helpful information for athletes and families.

The event ends with an awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

“I always look forward to Special Olympics,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “The day is full of smiles and hugs. I especially appreciate the work of the planning committee and give a special ‘thank you’ to Camden Military Academy for serving as the host.”

This year’s Special Olympics t-shirt design winner is Katie Lemmon from Blaney Elementary, and the poster winner is Jaycee Neisler from Lugoff-Elgin High. Both will receive $100 for their designs. All of the athletes will receive t-shirts with Katie’s design, and the poster is being used in promotional materials.