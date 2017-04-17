K.C. VETERANS AFFAIRS OFFICER BARBARA RAY RECEIVES 2017 VETERANS AFFAIRS OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kershaw County Veterans Affairs Officer, Barbara Ray, was selected as The 2017 Veterans Affairs Officer of the Year by The South Carolina Association of Veterans Affairs Officers. This prestigious State award recognizes one County Veterans Affairs Officer each year who has made outstanding contributions to the Veterans in the State of South Carolina and performed their duties to the highest professional manner.

On April 11th, Kershaw County Council publicly recognized Ray for her outstanding achievement and thanked her for her continued commitment to the veterans of Kershaw County. For almost 27 years, Ray has assisted the nearly 6,000 veterans and their dependents in the preparation and submission of claims through The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and The Board of Veterans Appeals. In 2015, her office facilitated over $74 million in benefits to Kershaw County veterans.