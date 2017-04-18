New Rector at Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Reverend H. Pickett Wall as its new priest. He will begin his ministry in Camden on May 1, 2017. A native of Columbia, Pickett spent many years as a wilderness guide in Montana and Utah before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He spent five years working for a non-profit organization that provided and advocated for affordable housing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and then earned his Master of Divinity degree from General Theological Seminary in New York City.

Prior to coming to Camden Pickett served as associate priest at St. Martins’ in the Fields in Columbia, South Carolina. He previously was chaplain of St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin. Pickett is married to Lee Anne and they have two daughters, Baylor and Amelia. He is the grandson of Ed and Helen Royall of Camden.

Pickett enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden SC. The history of this local church dates back to the 1700s. Since 1832, twenty-one rectors have served Grace Church. The congregation has grown from 28 families with 36 communicants in 1832 to more than 300 households at the present time.