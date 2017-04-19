Man on Probation with Extensive Record Charged with Attempted Murder

On April 19, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Larry George Dunham (35) who lives on Dinkins Circle in Bethune and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

On April 15, 2017 at about 11:15pm Kershaw County deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Youngs Bridge Rd. Bethune, SC. Upon arrival the responding officer spoke with the victim and a witness who stated that Dunham came to the victim’s residence late that night at which time a verbal altercation began. The altercation escalated and it soon turned into a physical fight at which time Dunham reportedly fired two rounds from a 9mm handgun at the 73 year old victim.

Dunham then fled the scene and was not located that night. During the course of the follow up investigation, Kershaw County investigators were able to recover two 9mm casings and one 9mm spent round that had passed through the exterior wall of the victim’s home and into a coat closet. The second round passed through the exterior wall and went through the ceiling into the attic. The firearm that Dunham reportedly used was never located.

Investigators conferred with a 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutor and obtained warrants on Dunham for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On April 19, 2017, KCSO investigators received information that Dunham was at the Bojangles restaurant on US 601 in Lugoff where he worked and where he was located and arrested. Dunham has been transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing. KCSO investigators have contacted the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon as Dunham is currently on probation.

Dunham has previously been arrested for numerous narcotics violations, burglary (1st degree), strong armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light (3 times), driving under suspension and numerous traffic offenses.