Lake Wateree Could Crest at 101.9 Feet by Wednesday Afternoon

Because of recent heavy rains Duke Energy is predicting that by Wednesday afternoon Lake Wateree could crest at 101.9 feet. In recent days Kershaw County has experienced heavy rains of up to three and a half inches. Much of the heavy rain has been to the north of Kershaw County and Duke Energy is moving water through the Catawba/Wateree river basin. People who live along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood prone areas should pay attention for changing weather conditions and rising lake and river levels.