Inaugural “Hero For Paws” Award Recipient Honored

Fostering Foster Animal Rescue, along with members of Katie Ard Iseman’s family, awarded the inaugural 2017 “Katie Ard Iseman Hero for Paws Award” to Rhonda Shirey- Ware of Camden.

“Rhonda Shirey-Ware is a committed animal advocate, volunteer, foster home parent and rescuer of homeless, neglected and abused animals in Kershaw County,” said Andrea Walker, Director of Fostering Foster. “Shirey-Ware is a wonderful inaugural recipient of this special award.”

Shirey- Ware, an RN at Camden Elementary School, volunteers in multiple ways and often includes her children, Byer and Tristin to show them how to give back to their community. Shirey-Ware’s efforts to help animals in need include:

Volunteering time to help socialize dogs at our local animal shelter

Organizing fundraising events to help rescue organizations

Fostering dogs that would have otherwise been euthanized

Promoting family involvement in all that she does

The Fostering Foster annual “Hero For Paws Award” is named after the late Katie Ard Iseman, who was a resident of Camden in Kershaw County. Iseman was a fire fighter for Charlotte Thompson Fire Dept. and municipal coordinator at the State Fire Academy and a former law enforcement officer. She was the first female fire fighter for the City of Camden. Iseman had a passion for serving her community through her career and in her volunteer time through advocating for animals in need and fostering dogs for rescue organizations.

Iseman’s family members, including her daughters, husband and parents attended the ceremony. Iseman’s sister says Shirey-Ware share’s Katie’s love for community and animals in need.

“Congratulations on winning the ‘Katie Ard Iseman Hero For Paws Award.’ You may or may not have known her but I know she is very excited to know that there is someone else that has shared their time and love to help with saving the animals. I know she is very happy that there are others that have the same passion for helping all of the animals that she did. Like Katie, you must have the biggest and strongest heart to be able to rescue, foster and at the end of the day, be able to hand over the leash to the new owners. Thank you for doing all you have done.”

About Fostering Foster Animal Rescue

Fostering Foster Animal Rescue is a volunteer-based 501(c) 3 charitable organization established to rescue animals, primarily dogs, that are in southern kill shelters and that are in desperate need of help. Donations are tax deductible. For more information visit Fosteringfoster.com or email fosteringfoster@yahoo.com.