Lugoff Fire-Rescue Volunteers Receive Training

4 newly trained Lugoff volunteers (L-R Jeremy Cline, Amber Terry, Obie Lail, and Matthew Hutchison)

Lugoff Fire-Rescue now has four newly trained volunteer firefighters, who recently completed a 105-hour Fundamentals of Firefighting class. Taught by our Volunteer Coordinator Chris Jones, the class focused on Firefighter Safety, Personal Protective Equipment, Building Construction, Fire Behavior, Fire Extinguishers, Search and Rescue, Forcible Entry, Ground Ladders, Fire Hose, Fire Streams, and Fire Control.

11 other volunteers were also in the class representing the following Kershaw County departments: Baron DeKalb, Blaney, Doby’s Mill, Camden, Shepard; with one volunteer from York County: Riverview. The class, which spanned over four months, was held in the evenings and weekends to accommodate volunteer work schedules.

Coordinator Jones was assisted by paid staff and volunteers from several departments including: Lugoff Fire-Rescue, Camden Fire Department, and Kershaw County Fire Service. The South Carolina Fire Academy provided supportive materials to instruct the course and conducted the end of course evaluation.

The classroom portions of the class were held at Lugoff Fire-Rescue Headquarters station, while the practical skills training sessions were held at an acquired structure provided by Sandhills Medical Foundation of Lugoff, SC and the burn building at the Camden Fire Department Training Center.

“We would like to thank all those involved who made this training successful and appreciate all the volunteers dedicating their evenings and weekends to attend this training” Lugoff Volunteer Coordinator Chris Jones stated.

The newly trained volunteer firefighters were recognized by the Lugoff Fire-Rescue Board of Commissioners at its monthly meeting on Monday April 24th. Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated “The training that these volunteers received is no small task with the many hours and challenging skills required for completion to include a live fire exercise to graduate. I am proud of these members for their dedication and diligence to get this course under their belt. Our community benefits greatly from our volunteers dedicated to this profession”.