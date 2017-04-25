FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR LAKE WATEREE

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a FLOOD WARNING for Lake Wateree until Friday, April 28, 2017.

At 2:00am on Tuesday, April 25th, the lake level at the Wateree Dam was 99.1 feet. The water level is expected to rise to 101.4 feet by tomorrow morning and fall below the flood stage of 100 feet on Thursday morning. At 100.5 feet, several yards and docks in low lying areas around Lake Wateree will begin to flood.

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services urges Lake Wateree residents, business owners, and boaters to be mindful of the increasing water level changes and take precaution until the Flood Warning has been lifted.