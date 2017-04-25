North Central High again recognized as one of the best high schools in U

For the third time in four years, North Central High School (NCHS) has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best high schools in the nation. Receiving a bronze award, NCHS was ranked 31st out of South Carolina’s 230 high schools.

“This is outstanding news,” said Kershaw County School District Frank Morgan. “To be recognized once with this national standard is great, but to continue this superior performance over several years is exceptional.”

U.S. News evaluated almost 28,500 public high schools from across the nation and selected over 6,000—a little more than 20 percent—for recognition. North Central High was one of only 58 SC high schools to be honored.

“This recognition is a tribute to the hard work of our students, staff and community. North Central is committed to academic excellence,” said North Central High Principal David Branham. “We are extremely proud to be recognized for back-to-back years. We are definitely proud to be Knights!”

The national education news and information magazine looked at each US high school’s overall performance on state exams and whether they performed better than expected based on their student poverty levels. Schools were evaluated on how well they performed with low-income, black and Hispanic students.

Schools’ graduation rates were also compared to a national standard, and they were judged on how they prepared students for college using participation and performance data from Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.