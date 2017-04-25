Debris Ordinance Fails on Third Reading for Lack of a Second

The ordinance to abate debris and rubbish died for lack of a second Tuesday evening at the meeting of Kershaw County Council. The motion to pass third and final reading was made by Al Bozard but the motion died for lack of a second which means that the ordinance failed and is dead. A standing room only crowd filled council chambers and during public comment the majority of speakers expressed their opposition. The majority of speakers saying the ordinance was poorly written and would infringe on the rights of property owners. This means should council ever decide to revisit the issue at any time in the future a new proposed ordinance would have to be submitted and pass three readings.