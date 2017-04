Out of extreme caution, Kershaw County will temporarily close Patriot’s Landing, the public boat landing located under the U.S. Highway 1 bridge in Lugoff, beginning TODAY until the water level at Lake Wateree is below flood stage of 100 feet and the water remains below the Wateree River banks.

As lake and river levels begin to return to normal, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will inform the public of the landing’s reopening date.