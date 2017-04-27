Man Arrested after Attacking Friend with Shovel

On April 26, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas Richard Johnson, Jr. (26) who lives on James West Lane in Cassatt, SC on a warrant charging him with assault and battery (1st degree) after he struck another man twice in the head with a shovel.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, on April 15, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Kershaw Health hospital where a victim was being treated for lacerations to his head. Medical personnel knew that the victim had been assaulted, but the victim was unable to give officers a statement at the time of his admission. The victim was found to have a skull fracture with bleeding on the brain and was transferred to Palmetto Health Richland where he was placed in a critical care unit.

“It only took a month after being convicted of domestic violence and being released from jail before Johnson was back in trouble,” said Sheriff Matthews. “He nearly killed the man he assaulted and doesn’t need to be back out on the street.”

A KCSO investigator was able to obtain some preliminary information as to the suspect who was identified as Johnson, but was not able to interview the victim until April 18, 2017. The victim advised the investigator that he had gone to a mobile home at the Shepard Acres mobile home park in Cassatt, SC where he saw some friends in a yard. The victim stated that he got out of his car and was talking to those friends, to include Johnson. At some point an altercation began and escalated at which time Johnson struck the victim in the head with a shovel. Johnson fled the scene after the assault.

The KCSO investigator was able to interview a witness who corroborated the attack. After consulting with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office a warrant was obtained for Johnson who is out on probation for a domestic violence (2nd degree) conviction for which he was sentenced to time served and released on March 16, 2017. On April 26, 2017 Johnson turned himself in to his probation officer who was aware that Johnson was wanted in connection with this assault. The probation officer contacted Kershaw County authorities who took Johnson into custody.

Johnson was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing and a possible probation violation charge.

Johnson has previously been arrested for public disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, pointing and presenting a firearm, burglary (2 offenses), possession of cocaine base, stalking and domestic violence (2nd degree).