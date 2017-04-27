KC Robotics Team participates in May 2 Midlands Gives! Fundraiser

The Kershaw County Robotics Team hopes to raise funds during the May 2 Midlands Gives! Campaign to attend future competitions The online 24-hour telethon provides an easy way to support local non-profit organizations.

The KC Robotics team is open to students in grades 7-12 throughout the county in public, private and home schools. Current team members represent Camden High, Camden Military Academy, Lugoff-Elgin High and Lugoff-Elgin Middle schools. The team is sponsored by the Kershaw County School District and meets in the Lugoff-Elgin High Annex.

“Our robotics program provides first-class hands-on opportunities for students to learn while having fun at the same time,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan “The program allows the students to use their creativity as well as their engineering skills to create working robots. The results are impressive.”

The team participates in two robotics programs to design, build, program and operate robots for competitions. This year’s FIRST Tech Challenge (www.firstinspires.org/robotics/ftc) for 7th-12th graders was a challenge called “Velocity Vortex” where teams worked in alliances to score points by placing small balls called particles into different types of vortexes, including one on a rotating stand. The State Tournament was held at Gaffney High School in February.

Students in grades 9-12 also participated in the FIRST Robotics Competition’s challenge (www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc) called “FIRST Steamworks.” The steampunk-themed tournament required robots to pick up “fuel” (green balls), supply gears and climb ropes to power an alliance steamship. The local team and its robot “Hugo the Gear Jammer” competed in the Palmetto Regional First Robotics Competition in Myrtle Beach last month and won second place among 66 teams from across the country. This performance earned a wildcard invitation to the World Championship in Texas, although expenses were too great for the KC Robotics team to attend.

“While we were disappointed that we could not participate in the World Championship with such a short turnaround time to raise funds, we want to prepare for future opportunities,” said KC Robotics Team Lead Mentor Paul Sullivan. “We’ve had great local support for our program; competing at the national level is our next goal.” The team demonstrated the robot at a Kershaw County School Board meeting this month where students and mentors were recognized for their achievements. The Kershaw County Council also recently donated $3,000 to the team.

Donations to the team as part of Midlands Gives on May 2 through www.midlandsgives.org/kcroboticsteam have the potential to earn bonus donations or matching funds from local corporations. The www.midlandsgives.org/prizes site provides more information.

For more on how to donate to the team, visit the team’s website at www.kcroboticsteam.org/donations. If you are interested in donating time or technical expertise or have any other questions about the team, please contact Paul Sullivan at kcroboticsteam@gmail.com.