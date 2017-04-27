Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray Appointed to State Board

Upon the recommendation of Senator Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, has appointed Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray to the Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment Program Peer Review Panel, also known as VSAFE.

Chief Ray said it was an honor to receive the appointment from Senator Leatherman.

“This state grant opportunity will be a tremendous help to fire departments in our state that desperately need help funding equipment and critical projects to better protect our communities and citizens,” Chief Ray said. “I am honored to have been chosen to serve on this panel and I am excited to be a part of this great funding opportunity for our fire departments in South Carolina.”

Senator Sheheen said Chief Ray is a phenomenal fire chief and was proud to recommend him for the position.

“Chief Ray will be a tremendous asset to this panel, particularly because of his knowledge and experience. He’s worked hard for the community and is a great example of what’s best about our state.”

The VSAFE Peer Review Panel was created to offer grants to eligible fire departments, including volunteer and combined career and volunteer departments, for the purpose of protecting local communities and regional response areas from incidents of fire, hazardous materials and terrorism, and to provide for the safety of volunteer firefighters.