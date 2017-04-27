Camden Battlefield Changes Ownership, Preservation To Continue

In the now-quiet peace of a midlands pine forest in Kershaw County, a fierce Revolutionary War battle was fought on August 16, 1780. The Battle of Camden, where more than 1,000 soldiers lost their lives, is sacred ground. The core battlefield has a new local owner, which will continue historical preservation.

On Monday, April 17, Palmetto Conservation Foundation transferred ownership of the 476-acre core battlefield to Historic Camden Foundation. This exchange will ensure that work continues to protect the site, research its archaeology, and improve public understanding of its historical significance. The battlefield is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The core battlefield is located about eight miles north of Camden. From U.S. Highway 521, bear left for 2.2 miles on Flat Rock Road (S-28-58), which bisects the protected site. The remaining 824 acres where the Battle of Camden was fought are privately owned.

In 1780, Camden was the oldest and largest city in the Carolina backcountry. It was strategic to both the British Army, which occupied the city, and the Patriots in the War for Independence. Following a series of blunders before and during the Battle of Camden, the Patriot army under command of Major General Horatio Gates was soundly defeated. The Patriots retreated in disarray and left behind approximately 1,000 casualties and 1,000 captured. With fewer troops, the British under Lt. General Lord Cornwallis won the battle. About 325 British soldiers were wounded or killed. The Battle of Camden was disastrous for the Patriot cause, but ushered in changes in military leadership that altered the war’s course and ultimately led to the British surrender at Yorktown, VA.

Historic Camden Foundation also owns and manages the related Revolutionary War site, “Historic Camden,” south of the modern downtown. Historic Camden, which includes the original colonial village site, is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is recognized as a National Park Service affiliate.

“Historic Camden is thrilled to now unite these two incredibly significant Revolutionary War sites under one, locally controlled, management,” Amy Sheheen said. “We are excited to begin the important work of increasing accessibility and tourism, restoring the ecosystem, interpreting the battle, and conducting archeological surveys to bring this fascinating, and often neglected, chapter in our American history back to life,” she added. Sheheen chairs Historic Camden’s board of directors. Halie Brazier is executive director.

Plans for the property transfer began in earnest last fall. Historic Camden reviewed documents and reports from PCF, including “Battle of Camden Development Report, 2016,” compiled by the Olde English District tourism agency. Historic Camden provided legal and financial documents for PCF review. Both PCF’s and Historic Camden’s boards of directors gave final approval in late winter for the real estate transaction.

“Palmetto Conservation is very pleased to work with Historic Camden and pass ownership of the Camden battlefield to this excellent organization,” Natalie Britt said. “Historic Camden is passionate about preserving Revolutionary War history and well qualified to assume ownership,” she added. “This change will allow PCF to focus on our primary project, finishing the Palmetto Trail,” she observed. Britt is executive director of Palmetto Conservation Foundation.

PCF acquired the battlefield in 2002 when Katawba Valley Land Trust and Historic Camden asked for help to protect the battlefield from private sale and development. The organizations first negotiated a conservation easement with property owner Bowater Inc., a pulp and paper corporation. The easement protected 310 acres of the battlefield’s core. A coalition of 20 federal, state, and local government agencies and nonprofit organizations formed the Battle of Camden (BOC) Council to oversee the property, and PCF agreed to act as the administrative and fiduciary agent. The City of Camden and Kershaw County were represented on the council.

Because Bowater wanted to sell rather than own property with a conservation easement, PCF purchased the 310 acres. Five years later in 2007, PCF purchased 161 adjoining acres owned by Crescent Resources, which was a subsidiary of Duke Energy. Both acquisitions were funded through the South Carolina Conservation Bank. The Daughters of the American Revolution also transferred to PCF six acres they had protected since 1907. Katawba Valley Land Trust continues to hold the property under permanent conservation protection.

After assuming ownership, PCF conducted archaeological research to locate and protect graves and cultural resources, curated artifacts for public display in the Camden Archives and Museum, and replanted longleaf pine to help restore the battlefield landscape. As a trail-builder, PCF also constructed three miles of walking trails with interpretive signage, a podcast of battle history, and a digital topographic map.

Historic Camden plans to continue PCF’s work, and strength the connection between Camden’s history and the larger Southern Campaign that won the War for Independence.