GRADUATION DINNER HONORS JUNIOR LEADERSHIP CLASS 16-17

The 2016-17 Junior Leadership Kershaw County program honored 30 juniors and seniors during its annual graduation dinner held April 27 at the historic Robert Mills Courthouse in Camden. The celebration concluded the program’s 29th year.

Students representing Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High, North Central High and the Camden Military Academy received plaques in recognition of completing the year-long program, which is a joint venture of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, the Kershaw County School District and Camden Military Academy with beneficiary support by the Camden Kiwanis Club.

The graduates and their guests heard special remarks by keynote speaker state Sen. Vincent Sheheen.

Also addressing those in attendance were students representing each of the participating schools. They included Abby Baytes of Camden High School, Sebastien Offredo of Camden Military Academy, Zach Koeppen of Lugoff-Elgin High School and Jacob Mathis of North Central High School.

Kershaw County schools superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan and Col. Eric Boland, headmaster of Camden Military Academy, presented each graduate with a plaque and a class photo taken on the steps of the State House.

Clinton Washington of Lugoff-Elgin High School received the Robert J. Sheheen Outstanding Junior Leadership Student of the Year award, which honors the former Kershaw County state representative and Speaker of the House.

The award recognizes a Junior Leadership student who demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities during the program year. Sheheen was on hand to present the award.

The 2016-17 Junior Leadership year began last August when students attended a two-day retreat and participated in a ropes challenge and team-building course at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte.

The class community service project involved helping with the Kershaw County Special Olympics which was held April 21 on the campus of Camden Military Academy.

Other programs and activities during the year covered public speaking, dining etiquette, job interviewing skills, touring each of the high schools, and visiting the State House in Columbia to meet the local legislative delegation.

The 2016-17 Junior Leadership graduates include: Abby Baytes, Ryann Buckelew, Calvin Dash, Brooke Galdeen, Kaylah Haney, Whitley Kahler, Henry Kerfoot, Sloane Neal and Davia Stuckey of Camden High School.

Alex Beasley, Will Larsen, Sebastien Offredo, Sean Orcutt, Clay Pflaging and Kevin Phillips of Camden Military Academy.

Zac Branham, Ryanne Hall, Alexia Hopkins, Zach Koeppen, Sean Place, Zoe Sanders, Callie Shirley, Caitlyn Simon, Turner Stockman and Clinton Washington of Lugoff-Elgin High School

Bree Anderson, Jacob Mathis, Daisy Noyola, Hannah Sowell and Jordan Sweetenburg of North Central High School.

The 2017-18 class will be selected by their schools and announced in May.