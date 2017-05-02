KCSD communications efforts recognized by state school PR association

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) received 16 awards for excellence in school communications from the SC chapter of the National School Public Relations Association on Friday.

“Effective communication is extremely important to be sure that our employees, families and the community have accurate information,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We put a great deal of focus on these efforts, and it’s very rewarding to see them recognized at the state level.”

KCSD was one of only four school districts in the state whose website was honored; this is the fifth straight year that it has received an award in this program. The district’s special website with information on the November 2016 referendum was also awarded as well as two photographs and a PowerPoint featuring photos and videos that were part of the school district’s Teacher of the Year celebration.

KCSD received Golden Achievement awards for its Teacher of the Year Gala and its mobile app.

Co-sponsored with the Kershaw County Teacher Forum, the district’s Teacher of the Year Gala recognizes 20 school teachers of the year, the KCSD principal of the year, and Outstanding First Year teachers. Over 50 businesses and industries provide support to celebrate these outstanding educators.

KCSD has had an extremely positive response since launching its mobile app in late 2015. According to Blackboard officials, having 10 to 15 percent of a school district’s population download the app initially would be considered successful; KCSD had 19 percent by the end of 2016. Currently, 35 percent of the school district’s student population has downloaded the app.

Three schools were also recognized for their outstanding communication efforts including Pine Tree Hill Elementary (PTH) which had four awards—the most for any elementary school in the state. PTH’s website was honored along with a public service announcement, television programming and special purpose video. Bethune Elementary had three photographs that received awards, and Blaney Elementary had a photograph that was also honored.

SC/NSPRA received 250 entries in its Rewards for Excellence program, an all-time high. An affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association, the organization strives to foster development in the field of educational communications and to encourage meaningful community involvement in schools.